Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Saint Mary's 5-0; Vanderbilt 3-2

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday at Anaheim Convention Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went the Gaels' way against the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday as they made off with a 76-48 victory.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Morehead State Eagles 76-43 at home. Vanderbilt's guard Tyrin Lawrence filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points in addition to five boards.

Their wins bumped Saint Mary's to 5-0 and Vanderbilt to 3-2. Both Saint Mary's and the Commodores have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 a.m. ET

Thursday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California

Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.21

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.