How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Tennessee 10-6; Vanderbilt 8-8
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 6 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 104 points combined.
The contest between Tennessee and the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 80-63, it was darn close to turning into one. G Yves Pons wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. The top scorers for them were G Saben Lee (17 points) and G Maxwell Evans (16 points).
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Vanderbilt.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Tennessee 58 vs. Vanderbilt 46
- Jan 23, 2019 - Tennessee 88 vs. Vanderbilt 83
- Jan 23, 2018 - Tennessee 67 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Jan 09, 2018 - Tennessee 92 vs. Vanderbilt 84
- Feb 22, 2017 - Vanderbilt 67 vs. Tennessee 56
- Jan 14, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Vanderbilt 75
- Mar 10, 2016 - Tennessee 67 vs. Vanderbilt 65
- Mar 01, 2016 - Vanderbilt 86 vs. Tennessee 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - Vanderbilt 88 vs. Tennessee 74
