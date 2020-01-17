How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Tennessee 10-6; Vanderbilt 8-8

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 6 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 104 points combined.

The contest between Tennessee and the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 80-63, it was darn close to turning into one. G Yves Pons wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and finished with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. The top scorers for them were G Saben Lee (17 points) and G Maxwell Evans (16 points).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Vanderbilt.