How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tulsa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tulsa basketball game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. Tulsa (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-1; Tulsa 5-1
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Golden Hurricane skips in on four wins and Vanderbilt on three.
Tulsa can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the South Carolina State Bulldogs to the tune of 78-47. The Golden Hurricane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Reggie Jones led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 18 points.
As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores have more to be thankful for after their game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, Vanderbilt took down Southeastern Louisiana 78-70. The Commodores got double-digit scores from five players: G Maxwell Evans (16), G Scotty Pippen Jr. (15), F Aaron Nesmith (14), G Saben Lee (12), and F Dylan Disu (11).
The Golden Hurricane aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Commodores are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
