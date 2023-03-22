Who's Playing

UAB @ Vanderbilt

Regular Season Records: UAB 27-9; Vanderbilt 22-14

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 22 at Memorial Gym in the third round of the NIT.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Blazers proved too difficult a challenge. UAB strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 77-59. UAB can attribute much of their success to forward Ty Brewer, who had 25 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Commodores proved too difficult a challenge. Vanderbilt escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Tyrin Lawrence and guard Ezra Manjon were among the main playmakers for Vanderbilt as the former had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds and the latter had 17 points.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.