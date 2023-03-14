Who's Playing

Yale @ Vanderbilt

Regular Season Records: Yale 21-8; Vanderbilt 20-14

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Yale Bulldogs are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 14 at Memorial Gym in the first round of the NIT. Vanderbilt is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The game between the Commodores and the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Vanderbilt falling 87-75. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of guard Jordan Wright, who had 17 points and six assists in addition to seven boards and five steals.

Meanwhile, Yale came up short against the Princeton Tigers on Sunday, falling 74-65. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Knowling, who had 14 points and five assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.