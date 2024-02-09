Who's Playing

What to Know

VCU will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Rams strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 75-60. The win made it back-to-back wins for VCU.

VCU can attribute much of their success to Max Shulga, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Joe Bamisile was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Dayton and the Hawks on Tuesday hardly resembled the 60-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Flyers enjoyed a cozy 94-79 victory over the Hawks. The victory was nothing new for Dayton as they're now sitting on three straight.

Dayton's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nate Santos, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Kobe Elvis, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists.

The Rams have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 15-8 record this season. As for the Flyers, their victory bumped their record up to 19-3.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: VCU have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've drained 39.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton and the Rams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Dayton is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

VCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dayton.