Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Duquesne 18-11, VCU 19-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the VCU Rams and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

After soaring to a 21-point win in their last game, VCU came back down to earth on Saturday. They fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat VCU has suffered since January 6th.

Despite their defeat, VCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Shulga, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Toibu Lawal, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Dukes beat the Patriots 59-51 on Saturday. Duquesne was down 14-2 with 13:55 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duquesne to victory, but perhaps none more so than Fousseyni Drame, who scored ten points.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 19-10. As for the Dukes, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season.

VCU came up short against the Dukes when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 79-70. Will VCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

VCU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Duquesne.