Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ VCU Rams

Current Records: George Wash. 11-3, VCU 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

George Wash. has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The George Wash. Colonials and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

George Wash. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Fordham on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 119-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. George Wash. has struggled against Fordham recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was James Bishop IV, who scored 32 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 38 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Even though they lost, George Wash. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, VCU's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 89-78 to the Bonnies. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 119 points.

Despite the loss, VCU got a solid performance out of Christian Fermin, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fermin has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kuany Kuany, who scored 13 points.

The Colonials' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

VCU is a big 10.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

VCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..