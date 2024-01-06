Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ VCU Rams

Current Records: George Wash. 11-3, VCU 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

George Wash. has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The George Wash. Colonials and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

George Wash. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Fordham on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 119-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. George Wash. has struggled against Fordham recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was James Bishop IV, who scored 32 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 38 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Even though they lost, George Wash. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, VCU's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 89-78 to the Bonnies. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 119 points.

Despite the loss, VCU got a solid performance out of Christian Fermin, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fermin has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kuany Kuany, who scored 13 points.

The Colonials' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. came up short against VCU in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 74-68. Can George Wash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

VCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..