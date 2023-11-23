Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Iowa State 4-0, VCU 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

What to Know

Iowa State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the VCU Rams at 5:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House. Iowa State has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 365 points over their last four contests.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 31 pointsfour times now. They took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 92-37 win over the Tigers. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-14.

Iowa State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tamin Lipsey out in front who scored 17 points along with 9 assists and 3 steals. Curtis Jones was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, VCU waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They snuck past the Redhawks with a 60-56 victory.

Zeb Jackson was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Cyclones have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.3 points per game. As for the Rams, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.