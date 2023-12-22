Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-7, VCU 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for VCU. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

VCU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-78 win over the Owls.

Max Shulga and Zeb Jackson were among the main playmakers for VCU as the former scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists and the latter scored 19 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Kuany Kuany was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-52 punch to the gut against the Red Foxes. Md.-E. Shore was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-18.

The Rams now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Hawks, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-7.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given VCU's sizeable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

VCU is a big 23-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

