Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Memphis 5-2, VCU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The VCU Rams will be playing in front of their home fans against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The point spread may have favored VCU last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 63-60.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jason Nelson, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Memphis found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 80-77. Memphis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by David Jones, who scored 22 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Nick Jourdain, who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 4-4 and the Spartans to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

VCU lost to Memphis at home by a decisive 62-47 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will VCU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

VCU and Memphis both have 1 win in their last 2 games.