Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Radford 2-1, VCU 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the VCU Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Radford proved on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Royals at home to the tune of 84-47. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-14.

Meanwhile, the Rams were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs on Friday, taking the game 75-65.

VCU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zeb Jackson, who earned 13 points along with 7 assists and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Christian Fermin, who dropped a double-double on 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Rams, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Radford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Radford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

VCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

VCU has won both of the games they've played against Radford in the last 8 years.