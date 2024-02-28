Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-16, VCU 18-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.56

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the VCU Rams and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 28th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rams beat the Hawks 73-69. The victory was just what VCU needed coming off of a 74-52 loss in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Toibu Lawal, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Lawal didn't help VCU's cause all that much against the Minutemen last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 84-61 defeat to the Explorers.

Rhode Island's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Weston, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds, and Zek Montgomery who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds. Weston didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against the Spiders on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-16 record this season.

As for their game on Wednesday, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Rhode Island against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-15-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to VCU's 16-11.

VCU barely slipped by the Rams in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 55-54. Does VCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rams turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

VCU is a big 12.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VCU.