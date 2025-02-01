Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Richmond 7-14, VCU 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the VCU Rams and the Richmond Spiders are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. The timing is sure in the Rams' favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home while the Spiders have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

VCU is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Saint Louis just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Billikens. The Rams didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Zeb Jackson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 15 points in addition to two steals. Less helpful for VCU was Jack Clark's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, VCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Louis only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against George Wash. on Wednesday and fell 75-66.

Despite the loss, Richmond had strong showings from B. Artis White, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points, and Mikkel Tyne, who scored 13 points in addition to four steals. The dominant performance also gave White a new career-high in field goal percentage (54.5%).

VCU's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-5. As for Richmond, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: VCU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given VCU's sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

VCU couldn't quite finish off Richmond when the teams last played back in March of 2024 and fell 79-76. Will VCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

VCU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.