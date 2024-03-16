Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's Hawks @ VCU Rams
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 19-12, VCU 19-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
VCU is 8-2 against Saint Joseph's since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The VCU Rams and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.
VCU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-59 victory over the Minutemen. The win made it back-to-back wins for VCU.
Zeb Jackson and Joe Bamisile were among the main playmakers for VCU as the former scored 17 points along with five assists and four steals and the latter scored 18 points.
Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 66-61.
Erik Reynolds II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with two steals. He didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against George Mason on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
The Rams' win bumped their record up to 21-12. As for the Hawks, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-12 record this season.
VCU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.
- Feb 25, 2024 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Joseph's 69
- Feb 21, 2023 - VCU 88 vs. Saint Joseph's 63
- Jan 22, 2022 - VCU 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 54
- Dec 30, 2020 - VCU 80 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Jan 21, 2020 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Mar 08, 2019 - VCU 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. VCU 81
- Feb 14, 2017 - VCU 91 vs. Saint Joseph's 81
- Mar 13, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. VCU 74
- Jan 05, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 82