Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 19-12, VCU 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

VCU is 8-2 against Saint Joseph's since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The VCU Rams and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

VCU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-59 victory over the Minutemen. The win made it back-to-back wins for VCU.

Zeb Jackson and Joe Bamisile were among the main playmakers for VCU as the former scored 17 points along with five assists and four steals and the latter scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 66-61.

Erik Reynolds II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with two steals. He didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against George Mason on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Rams' win bumped their record up to 21-12. As for the Hawks, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-12 record this season.

VCU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.