Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Samford 0-1, VCU 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the VCU Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Samford had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Bulldogs lost to the Boilermakers on Monday, and the Bulldogs lost bad. The score wound up at 98-45. Samford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-17.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Samford failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 45 points. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Purdue scored 98.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored VCU on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-65 to the Cowboys.

The losing side was boosted by Max Shulga, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 4 assists.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Rams, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.