Who's Playing

Davidson @ VCU

Current Records: Davidson 9-6; VCU 10-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Davidson Wildcats will be on the road. Davidson and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 63-61 on the road and VCU taking the second 70-68.

Davidson took their game against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday by a conclusive 80-57 score. Davidson's guard Foster Loyer looked sharp as he had 21 points along with six rebounds. Loyer's performance made up for a slower contest against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, VCU came up short against the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday, falling 79-70. One thing holding the Rams back was the mediocre play of guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.

The Wildcats' win brought them up to 9-6 while VCU's defeat pulled them down to 10-5. Davidson is 4-4 after wins this year, and VCU is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won seven out of their last 13 games against Davidson.