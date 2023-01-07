Who's Playing
Davidson @ VCU
Current Records: Davidson 9-6; VCU 10-5
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Davidson Wildcats will be on the road. Davidson and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 63-61 on the road and VCU taking the second 70-68.
Davidson took their game against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday by a conclusive 80-57 score. Davidson's guard Foster Loyer looked sharp as he had 21 points along with six rebounds. Loyer's performance made up for a slower contest against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday.
Meanwhile, VCU came up short against the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday, falling 79-70. One thing holding the Rams back was the mediocre play of guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.
The Wildcats' win brought them up to 9-6 while VCU's defeat pulled them down to 10-5. Davidson is 4-4 after wins this year, and VCU is 3-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
VCU have won seven out of their last 13 games against Davidson.
- Jan 26, 2022 - VCU 70 vs. Davidson 68
- Jan 18, 2022 - Davidson 63 vs. VCU 61
- Mar 06, 2021 - VCU 64 vs. Davidson 52
- Feb 27, 2021 - Davidson 65 vs. VCU 57
- Mar 06, 2020 - Davidson 75 vs. VCU 65
- Feb 07, 2020 - VCU 73 vs. Davidson 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Davidson 64 vs. VCU 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Davidson 74 vs. VCU 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - VCU 74 vs. Davidson 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Davidson 69 vs. VCU 63
- Mar 12, 2016 - VCU 76 vs. Davidson 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - VCU 70 vs. Davidson 60
- Jan 29, 2016 - VCU 79 vs. Davidson 69