Who's Playing
Dayton @ VCU
Current Records: Dayton 15-9; VCU 18-6
What to Know
The VCU Rams will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rams and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be strutting in after a win while Dayton will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU came out on top against Saint Louis by a score of 73-65. Guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. took over for VCU, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 51% of their total).
Meanwhile, the Flyers came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, falling 68-59. Guard Kobe Elvis wasn't much of a difference maker for Dayton; Elvis played for 35 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
VCU is now 18-6 while Dayton sits at 15-9. VCU is 12-5 after wins this season, and Dayton is 5-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
VCU have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dayton.
- Jan 13, 2023 - VCU 63 vs. Dayton 62
- Feb 02, 2022 - Dayton 82 vs. VCU 52
- Jan 05, 2022 - VCU 53 vs. Dayton 52
- Mar 05, 2021 - VCU 73 vs. Dayton 68
- Feb 09, 2021 - VCU 76 vs. Dayton 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - VCU 66 vs. Dayton 43
- Feb 18, 2020 - Dayton 66 vs. VCU 61
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dayton 79 vs. VCU 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - VCU 69 vs. Dayton 68
- Jan 16, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Dayton 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - VCU 77 vs. Dayton 72
- Feb 10, 2018 - VCU 88 vs. Dayton 84
- Jan 12, 2018 - Dayton 106 vs. VCU 79
- Mar 01, 2017 - Dayton 79 vs. VCU 72
- Jan 27, 2017 - VCU 73 vs. Dayton 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - Dayton 68 vs. VCU 67