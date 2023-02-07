Who's Playing

Dayton @ VCU

Current Records: Dayton 15-9; VCU 18-6

What to Know

The VCU Rams will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rams and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be strutting in after a win while Dayton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU came out on top against Saint Louis by a score of 73-65. Guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. took over for VCU, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 51% of their total).

Meanwhile, the Flyers came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, falling 68-59. Guard Kobe Elvis wasn't much of a difference maker for Dayton; Elvis played for 35 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

VCU is now 18-6 while Dayton sits at 15-9. VCU is 12-5 after wins this season, and Dayton is 5-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

VCU have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dayton.