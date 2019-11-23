How to watch VCU vs. Florida Gulf Coast: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 21 VCU (home) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (away)

Current Records: VCU 4-0; Florida Gulf Coast 1-4

What to Know

The #21 VCU Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

The Rams entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, they took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 93-65. Six players on the Rams scored in the double digits: G Mike'L Simms (13), G Nah'Shon Hyland (12), F Issac Vann (11), G Marcus Evans (10), F Marcus Santos-Silva (10), and G Vince Williams (10).

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast escaped with a win against the Florida Atlantic Owls by the margin of a single basket, 72-70.

This next contest looks promising for VCU, who are favored by a full 22.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped VCU to 4-0 and Florida Gulf Coast to 1-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.