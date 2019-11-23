How to watch VCU vs. Florida Gulf Coast: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch VCU vs. Florida Gulf Coast basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 21 VCU (home) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (away)
Current Records: VCU 4-0; Florida Gulf Coast 1-4
What to Know
The #21 VCU Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
The Rams entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, they took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 93-65. Six players on the Rams scored in the double digits: G Mike'L Simms (13), G Nah'Shon Hyland (12), F Issac Vann (11), G Marcus Evans (10), F Marcus Santos-Silva (10), and G Vince Williams (10).
Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast escaped with a win against the Florida Atlantic Owls by the margin of a single basket, 72-70.
This next contest looks promising for VCU, who are favored by a full 22.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped VCU to 4-0 and Florida Gulf Coast to 1-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
