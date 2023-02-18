Who's Playing

Fordham @ VCU

Current Records: Fordham 21-5; VCU 19-7

What to Know

The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the VCU Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Fordham and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham strolled past the Bonnies with points to spare, taking the game 78-63. Guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.

Meanwhile, VCU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 55-54.

Their wins bumped Fordham to 21-5 and VCU to 19-7. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.