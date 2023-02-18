Who's Playing
Fordham @ VCU
Current Records: Fordham 21-5; VCU 19-7
What to Know
The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the VCU Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Fordham and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham strolled past the Bonnies with points to spare, taking the game 78-63. Guard Darius Quisenberry (15 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.
Meanwhile, VCU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 55-54.
Their wins bumped Fordham to 21-5 and VCU to 19-7. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
Series History
VCU have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.
- Feb 15, 2022 - VCU 66 vs. Fordham 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - VCU 64 vs. Fordham 46
- Jan 05, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Fordham 51
- Mar 03, 2018 - VCU 83 vs. Fordham 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - VCU 76 vs. Fordham 63
- Jan 18, 2017 - Fordham 69 vs. VCU 67
- Jan 13, 2016 - VCU 88 vs. Fordham 54