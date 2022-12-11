Who's Playing

Howard @ VCU

Current Records: Howard 4-7; VCU 5-4

What to Know

The VCU Rams will play host again and welcome the Howard Bison to Stuart Siegel Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

VCU entered their game against the Jacksonville Dolphins this past Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Rams took a 73-62 bruising from Jacksonville. VCU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Brandon Johns Jr., who had 20 points in addition to five boards. Johns Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Temple Owls two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Howard came up short against the Hampton Pirates last week, falling 74-65.

This next contest looks promising for VCU, who are favored by a full 16 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Rams at 5-4 and the Bison at 4-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: VCU is 27th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. Howard has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 16-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.