Who's Playing

Howard @ VCU

Current Records: Howard 4-7; VCU 5-4

What to Know

The Howard Bison will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Stuart Siegel Center at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bison came up short against the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, the VCU Rams entered their game against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. VCU took a 73-62 bruising from Jacksonville. VCU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Brandon Johns Jr., who had 20 points in addition to five boards. Johns Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Temple Owls on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Howard is now 4-7 while VCU sits at 5-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Rams have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.