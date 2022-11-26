Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ VCU

Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-2; VCU 3-2

What to Know

The VCU Rams will take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Sunday, VCU lost to the Memphis Tigers on the road by a decisive 62-47 margin. A silver lining for the Rams was the play of forward Jamir Watkins, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. Watkins' performance made up for a slower contest against the Pittsburgh Panthers last Thursday.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Kennesaw State as they lost 85-61 to the Campbell Fighting Camels on Sunday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Kennesaw State was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

This next matchup looks promising for VCU, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put VCU at 3-2 and the Owls at 4-2. Neither the Rams (1-0 after losses) nor Kennesaw State (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this season, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.