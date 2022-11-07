Who's Playing

Manhattan @ VCU

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the VCU Rams are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stuart Siegel Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Manhattan (15-15), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. VCU ended up 22-10 last season and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 80-74.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Jaspers had difficulties with turnovers as their opponents averaged 7.6 steals per game (the 24th most, or bottom 93%, in college basketball). To make matters even worse for Manhattan, VCU was 10th best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 9.2 on average. In other words, Manhattan will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.