Who's Playing
Manhattan @ VCU
What to Know
The Manhattan Jaspers and the VCU Rams are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Stuart Siegel Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Manhattan (15-15), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. VCU ended up 22-10 last season and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 80-74.
Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Jaspers had difficulties with turnovers as their opponents averaged 7.6 steals per game (the 24th most, or bottom 93%, in college basketball). To make matters even worse for Manhattan, VCU was 10th best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 9.2 on average. In other words, Manhattan will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.