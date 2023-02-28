Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ VCU
Current Records: Saint Louis 19-10; VCU 22-7
What to Know
The VCU Rams are 7-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Rams and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU had enough points to win and then some against Richmond, taking their contest 73-58. It was another big night for VCU's guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who had 18 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. This also makes it four games in a row in which Baldwin Jr. has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Billikens strolled past the Loyola Chicago Ramblers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 81-62. Guard Gibson Jimerson was the offensive standout of the game for Saint Louis, picking up 21 points in addition to six boards.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
VCU is now 22-7 while Saint Louis sits at 19-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: VCU comes into the contest boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17. On the other end of the spectrum, the Billikens are stumbling into the game with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Saint Louis.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
VCU have won seven out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.
- Feb 03, 2023 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Saint Louis 69 vs. VCU 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - VCU 67 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Feb 21, 2020 - Saint Louis 80 vs. VCU 62
- Feb 26, 2019 - VCU 71 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Jan 23, 2018 - VCU 75 vs. Saint Louis 74
- Feb 22, 2017 - VCU 64 vs. Saint Louis 50
- Feb 13, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Saint Louis 52
- Jan 10, 2016 - VCU 72 vs. Saint Louis 56