Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ VCU

Current Records: Saint Louis 19-10; VCU 22-7

What to Know

The VCU Rams are 7-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Rams and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU had enough points to win and then some against Richmond, taking their contest 73-58. It was another big night for VCU's guard Adrian Baldwin Jr., who had 18 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. This also makes it four games in a row in which Baldwin Jr. has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Billikens strolled past the Loyola Chicago Ramblers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 81-62. Guard Gibson Jimerson was the offensive standout of the game for Saint Louis, picking up 21 points in addition to six boards.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

VCU is now 22-7 while Saint Louis sits at 19-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: VCU comes into the contest boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17. On the other end of the spectrum, the Billikens are stumbling into the game with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Saint Louis.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU have won seven out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.