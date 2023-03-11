Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ VCU

Regular Season Records: Saint Louis 21-11; VCU 25-7

What to Know

The VCU Rams are 8-2 against the Saint Louis Billikens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. VCU and Saint Louis are set to clash at 1 p.m. ET March 11 at Barclays Center in the fourth round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney.

The Rams earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past the Davidson Wildcats with points to spare, taking the matchup 71-53. VCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (11), forward Jamir Watkins (11), guard David Shriver (11), and guard Jayden Nunn (10).

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Louis blew past the Patriots 82-54. The Billikens can attribute much of their success to guard Gibson Jimerson, who had 21 points.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the game with 16.8 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Louis is stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

VCU have won eight out of their last ten games against Saint Louis.