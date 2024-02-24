Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Bryant 17-10, Vermont 22-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

What to Know

Vermont is 3-0 against the Bulldogs since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Catamounts earned a 94-80 victory over the Great Danes.

Meanwhile, Bryant unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 86-77 to the River Hawks. Bryant didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Catamounts have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-10.

Vermont beat the Bulldogs 67-57 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Vermont repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.