Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Bryant 17-10, Vermont 22-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is 3-0 against the Bulldogs since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Catamounts earned a 94-80 win over the Great Danes.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Bryant's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 86-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the River Hawks. Bryant didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Catamounts have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-10.

Going forward, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Vermont was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 67-57. Does Vermont have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Vermont is a big 8.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.