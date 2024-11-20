Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Vermont looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Vermont is up 38-35 over Buffalo.

Vermont entered the game with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Buffalo hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Buffalo 2-2, Vermont 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.63

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will face off against the Vermont Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Buffalo will head out to face Vermont after giving up their first home loss of the season on Thursday. Buffalo fell victim to a bruising 87-64 defeat at the hands of Bryant. The Bulls were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-25.

Despite the loss, Buffalo had strong showings from Ryan Sabol, who earned 17 points, and Noah Batchelor, who posted eight points in addition to six rebounds.

Buffalo struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Bryant pulled down 19.

Meanwhile, Vermont's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Iona by a score of 62-59. The Catamounts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

This is the second loss in a row for Buffalo and nudges their season record down to 2-2. As for Vermont, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Buffalo is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over Vermont in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, winning 77-71. Does Buffalo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Vermont turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Vermont is a big 14.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.