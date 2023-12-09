Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Colgate 5-4, Vermont 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will head out on the road to face off against the Vermont Catamounts at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Colgate: 63.1, Vermont: 62.4) so any points scored will be well earned.

After a disappointing 55 points in their last contest, Colgate made sure to put some points up on the board against N. Vermont-Lyn. on Wednesday. The Raiders blew past the Hornets, posting a 115-37 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, as Colgate did.

Meanwhile, Vermont entered their tilt with Northeastern with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Catamounts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Huskies on Wednesday and snuck past 73-71.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Catamounts, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vermont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Colgate and Vermont were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but Colgate came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Can Colgate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Colgate in the last 2 years.