Colgate Raiders @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Colgate 5-4, Vermont 8-2

The Vermont Catamounts will be playing at home against the Colgate Raiders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (Vermont: 62.4, Colgate: 63.1) so any points scored will be well earned.

Vermont had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Huskies 73-71. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Vermont did.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 55 points in their last matchup, Colgate made sure to put some points up on the board against N. Vermont-Lyn. on Wednesday. The Raiders claimed a resounding 115-37 victory over the Hornets at home.

Looking forward, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vermont have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Vermont is a 3.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Colgate in the last 2 years.