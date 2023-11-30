Halftime Report

Dartmouth is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Dartmouth leads 31-28 over Vermont.

Dartmouth came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-3, Vermont 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

What to Know

Vermont is 7-0 against Dartmouth since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Vermont Catamounts will be playing at home against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Catamounts couldn't handle the Braves and fell 79-70.

The losing side was boosted by Matt Veretto, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. Less helpful for Vermont was TJ Long's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Big Green were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Billikens.

Dartmouth's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Mitchell-Day, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Dusan Neskovic who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds. Neskovic scored a full 36.9% of Dartmouth's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 5-2 and the Braves to 6-0.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking Dartmouth against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Vermont.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vermont have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Vermont is a big 13.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 8 years.

Dec 06, 2022 - Vermont 68 vs. Dartmouth 52

Dec 01, 2021 - Vermont 83 vs. Dartmouth 65

Jan 02, 2020 - Vermont 77 vs. Dartmouth 68

Jan 02, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Dartmouth 59

Jan 10, 2018 - Vermont 91 vs. Dartmouth 78

Dec 07, 2016 - Vermont 73 vs. Dartmouth 58

Dec 02, 2015 - Vermont 68 vs. Dartmouth 63

Injury Report for Vermont

Nick Fiorillo: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Dartmouth

No Injury Information