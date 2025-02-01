Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Maine 13-8, Vermont 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Vermont is 10-0 against Maine since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium.

The experts predicted Vermont would be headed in after a victory, but Binghamton made sure that didn't happen. Vermont fell just short of Binghamton by a score of 75-72 on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Catamounts have suffered since November 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Maine entered their tilt with New Hamp. on Thursday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. Everything went their way against the Wildcats as they made off with a 71-46 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 37-14.

This is the second loss in a row for Vermont and nudges their season record down to 11-10. As for Maine, they pushed their record up to 13-8 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over Maine in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 68-57. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does Maine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 5 years.