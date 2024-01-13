Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-10, Vermont 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vermont is 7-1 against N.J. Tech since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

Vermont waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 77-72 victory over the Retrievers.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders couldn't handle the River Hawks on Thursday and fell 70-62. N.J. Tech has not had much luck with UMass Lowell recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Catamounts have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 40.3% of their shots per game this season. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Vermont against N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 84-57 victory. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won 7 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.