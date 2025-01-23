Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-15, Vermont 10-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Highlanders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Highlanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, N.J. Tech finally turned things around against New Hamp. on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-59 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Vermont earned a 72-64 victory over Binghamton on Thursday.

N.J. Tech's win bumped their record up to 4-15. As for Vermont, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.

N.J. Tech skirted past Vermont 63-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N.J. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a big 15.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 122.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.