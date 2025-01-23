Who's Playing
N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-15, Vermont 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Highlanders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Highlanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Having struggled with three losses in a row, N.J. Tech finally turned things around against New Hamp. on Saturday. They walked away with a 64-59 win over the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, Vermont earned a 72-64 victory over Binghamton on Thursday.
N.J. Tech's win bumped their record up to 4-15. As for Vermont, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season.
N.J. Tech skirted past Vermont 63-61 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for N.J. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Vermont is a big 15.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 15-point favorite.
The over/under is 122.5 points.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N.J. Tech.
- Feb 08, 2024 - N.J. Tech 63 vs. Vermont 61
- Jan 13, 2024 - Vermont 76 vs. N.J. Tech 55
- Mar 04, 2023 - Vermont 84 vs. N.J. Tech 57
- Feb 18, 2023 - Vermont 82 vs. N.J. Tech 80
- Jan 22, 2023 - Vermont 85 vs. N.J. Tech 69
- Mar 06, 2022 - Vermont 98 vs. N.J. Tech 59
- Feb 02, 2022 - Vermont 90 vs. N.J. Tech 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Vermont 83 vs. N.J. Tech 57
- Dec 28, 2020 - N.J. Tech 81 vs. Vermont 80
- Dec 27, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. N.J. Tech 78