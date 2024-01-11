Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: UMBC 5-11, Vermont 11-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN University
What to Know
Vermont is 8-2 against UMBC since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. UMBC took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Catamounts rang in the new year with a 65-58 win over the Black Bears. The win made it back-to-back wins for Vermont.
Meanwhile, UMBC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 81-67 to the Bulldogs.
The Catamounts have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Retrievers, they bumped their record down to 5-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Vermont haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UMBC, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, UMBC will need to find a way to close that gap.
Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over UMBC in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 74-68. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does UMBC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 68
- Jan 01, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 61
- Mar 12, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. UMBC 43
- Feb 19, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 55
- Feb 18, 2021 - Vermont 80 vs. UMBC 71
- Mar 10, 2020 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 50