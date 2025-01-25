Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: UMBC 10-10, Vermont 11-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Vermont is 9-1 against UMBC since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Vermont beat N.J. Tech 68-64.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UMBC ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against Albany by a score of 92-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Even though they won, UMBC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 19.
Vermont has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for UMBC, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.
Vermont came out on top in a nail-biter against UMBC in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 72-70. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does UMBC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Vermont 72 vs. UMBC 70
- Jan 11, 2024 - Vermont 77 vs. UMBC 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 68
- Jan 01, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 61
- Mar 12, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. UMBC 43
- Feb 19, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 55
- Feb 18, 2021 - Vermont 80 vs. UMBC 71
- Mar 10, 2020 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 74