Who's Playing
Brown @ Vermont
What to Know
The Brown Bears and the Vermont Catamounts will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bears struggled last year, ending up 13-16. Vermont went 28-6 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 75-71 to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
Series History
Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 10, 2021 - Vermont 70 vs. Brown 65