Who's Playing

Brown @ Vermont

What to Know

The Brown Bears and the Vermont Catamounts will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Brown (13-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Vermont went 28-6 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 75-71 to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Bears will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.