Who's Playing

Bryant @ Vermont

Current Records: Bryant 10-4; Vermont 7-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bryant Bulldogs will be on the road. Bryant and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Saturday the Bulldogs capped 2022 off with an 82-78 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Meanwhile, the UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Vermont proved too difficult a challenge. Vermont captured a comfortable 74-61 victory.

Bryant is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Bryant is now 10-4 while the Catamounts sit at 7-8. The Bulldogs are 6-3 after wins this season, Vermont 3-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.