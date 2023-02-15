Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ Vermont
Current Records: New Hamp. 11-12; Vermont 15-10
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Hamp. will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Catamounts and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Vermont wrapped it up with a 93-81 win at home.
Meanwhile, New Hamp. was close but no cigar last week as they fell 66-64 to the Binghamton Bearcats.
Vermont is now 15-10 while the Wildcats sit at 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Vermont enters the matchup with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Hamp. is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont have won 14 out of their last 15 games against New Hamp.
- Jan 08, 2023 - New Hamp. 67 vs. Vermont 60
- Feb 16, 2022 - Vermont 71 vs. New Hamp. 50
- Jan 06, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. New Hamp. 68
- Feb 12, 2020 - Vermont 74 vs. New Hamp. 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Vermont 56 vs. New Hamp. 43
- Feb 13, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. New Hamp. 44
- Jan 16, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Vermont 71 vs. New Hamp. 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - Vermont 67 vs. New Hamp. 56
- Mar 06, 2017 - Vermont 74 vs. New Hamp. 41
- Feb 09, 2017 - Vermont 82 vs. New Hamp. 74
- Jan 16, 2017 - Vermont 71 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Mar 07, 2016 - Vermont 63 vs. New Hamp. 56
- Feb 24, 2016 - Vermont 73 vs. New Hamp. 67
- Jan 27, 2016 - Vermont 66 vs. New Hamp. 50