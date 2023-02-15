Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Vermont

Current Records: New Hamp. 11-12; Vermont 15-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Hamp. will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Catamounts and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Vermont wrapped it up with a 93-81 win at home.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. was close but no cigar last week as they fell 66-64 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Vermont is now 15-10 while the Wildcats sit at 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Vermont enters the matchup with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Hamp. is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won 14 out of their last 15 games against New Hamp.