Who's Playing

Toledo @ Vermont

Current Records: Toledo 7-4; Vermont 6-7

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Vermont Catamounts at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Vermont will be strutting in after a win while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Toledo and the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Toledo falling 100-85 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Vermont escaped with a win last week against the Colgate Raiders by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Toledo is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Toledo against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Rockets are now 7-4 while the Catamounts sit at 6-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toledo is stumbling into the game with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.4 on average. Vermont has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.