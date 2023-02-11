Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Vermont
Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-6; Vermont 14-10
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Vermont Catamounts are heading back home. The Catamounts and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Vermont beat the Maine Black Bears 74-65 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell made easy work of the Hartford Hawks on Monday and carried off a 70-48 victory.
Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Vermont lost to UMass Lowell on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin. Maybe the Catamounts will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Odds
The Catamounts are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Vermont have won 11 out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.
- Jan 11, 2023 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Vermont 94 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Feb 11, 2018 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 04, 2018 - Vermont 88 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Feb 15, 2017 - Vermont 87 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - Vermont 81 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 08, 2016 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Vermont 93
- Jan 18, 2016 - UMass Lowell 93 vs. Vermont 82