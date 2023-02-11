Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Vermont

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-6; Vermont 14-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Vermont Catamounts are heading back home. The Catamounts and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Vermont beat the Maine Black Bears 74-65 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell made easy work of the Hartford Hawks on Monday and carried off a 70-48 victory.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Vermont lost to UMass Lowell on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin. Maybe the Catamounts will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won 11 out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.