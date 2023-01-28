Who's Playing
UMBC @ Vermont
Current Records: UMBC 14-8; Vermont 11-10
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers haven't won a contest against the Vermont Catamounts since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. UMBC and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at noon ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UMBC was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 69-65 to the New Jersey Tech Highlanders.
Meanwhile, everything went Vermont's way against the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday as they made off with an 80-55 victory.
UMBC is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UMBC, who are 11-10 against the spread.
The Retrievers are now 14-8 while the Catamounts sit at 11-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UMBC enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Less enviably, Vermont is 50th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Catamounts are a big 8-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Vermont have won 14 out of their last 19 games against UMBC.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 61
- Mar 12, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. UMBC 43
- Feb 19, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 55
- Feb 18, 2021 - Vermont 80 vs. UMBC 71
- Mar 10, 2020 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 50
- Mar 16, 2019 - Vermont 66 vs. UMBC 49
- Feb 21, 2019 - UMBC 65 vs. Vermont 56
- Jan 23, 2019 - UMBC 74 vs. Vermont 61
- Mar 10, 2018 - UMBC 65 vs. Vermont 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 53
- Jan 06, 2018 - Vermont 71 vs. UMBC 56
- Feb 12, 2017 - Vermont 77 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 13, 2017 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 72
- Feb 20, 2016 - Vermont 99 vs. UMBC 54
- Jan 24, 2016 - Vermont 79 vs. UMBC 72