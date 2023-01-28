Who's Playing

UMBC @ Vermont

Current Records: UMBC 14-8; Vermont 11-10

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers haven't won a contest against the Vermont Catamounts since Feb. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. UMBC and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at noon ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UMBC was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 69-65 to the New Jersey Tech Highlanders.

Meanwhile, everything went Vermont's way against the Binghamton Bearcats on Wednesday as they made off with an 80-55 victory.

UMBC is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UMBC, who are 11-10 against the spread.

The Retrievers are now 14-8 while the Catamounts sit at 11-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UMBC enters the game with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. Less enviably, Vermont is 50th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 8-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won 14 out of their last 19 games against UMBC.