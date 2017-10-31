How to watch Villanova-Drexel in charity exhibition to benefit Puerto Rico
Proceeds of the game will benefit those impacted by the devastating hurricanes
Villanova, the seventh-ranked team in the CBS Sports preseason top 25 (and 1), will play Drexel, ranked No. 269 in the 1-351 rankings, on Wednesday evening in a charity exhibition game. All proceeds from the event will benefit the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico through the organization "Unidos Por Puerto Rico".
"Sports are a great catalyst for social change, and this exhibition game is a meaningful way to assist hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico," said Drexel's Director of Athletics, Dr. Eric Zillmer. "We are thankful to see two great Philadelphia higher education institutions come together to contribute to these efforts and make a lasting impact."
The game will not be aired on television, however it can be viewed via live stream in the video player link provided below. College Sports Live will also be featuring it to paid subscribers.
Viewing information
When: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Jake Nevin Field House, Villanova, Pennsylvania
Live stream: Video player
What to know about Drexel
Zack Spiker enters his second season as the head man at Drexel, coming off an abysmal 9-23 inaugural campaign in 2016. In Kurk Lee, the team's second leading scorer as a freshman last year, he has a base to build his system around. Lee and senior Sammy Mojica are a formidable backcourt for Spiker. However the loss of key frontcourt player Rodney Williams, the best player and leading scorer last season, will make for tough sledding again this season in the Colonial.
What to know about Villanova
Point guard Jalen Brunson passed up the NBA for an opportunity to assume the role as first option in Villanova's system, and he should be all the better for it. However he's a known commodity, mostly. The player to watch on Wednesday is big man Omari Spellman, a former five-star prospect who did not play last season. He is set to make a big impact this season, and could be the X-factor for the Wildcats and their hopes of making another deep NCAA Tournament run.
-
Arizona AD standing behind Miller
Miller has the support of Arizona's AD even after an assistant was arrested on bribery cha...
-
Latest updates on recruiting scandal
Get caught up on the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball
-
NCAA blows it again with NC State frosh
Braxton Beverly, a former Ohio State pledge, got a raw deal and will be forced to sit out this...
-
Led by 7-6 Fall, UCF may take big leap
The Knights will be tough to stop in the AAC thanks to a big man drawing comparisons to Manute...
-
Duke adds five-star commitment for 2019
The standout forward picked Duke over Kansas, Texas and Louisville, among many others
-
5-star pleads not guilty to sex crime
Williams is ranked as the No. 21 player in the Class of 2018
Add a Comment