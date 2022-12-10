Who's Playing

Boston College @ Villanova

Current Records: Boston College 5-5; Villanova 4-5

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will square off against the Villanova Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Villanova should still be riding high after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for BC as they fell 74-71 to the New Hamp. Wildcats on Tuesday. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for BC to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. One thing holding BC back was the mediocre play of guard Mason Madsen, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Villanova and the Pennsylvania Quakers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Villanova wrapped it up with a 70-59 win at home. Among those leading the charge for Villanova was forward Cam Whitmore, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

BC is now 5-5 while Villanova sits at 4-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: BC has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Villanova has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 52nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.