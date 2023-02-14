Who's Playing

Butler @ Villanova

Current Records: Butler 13-13; Villanova 12-13

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Butler and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Friday the Bulldogs sidestepped the Xavier Musketeers for a 69-67 win. Among those leading the charge for Butler was center Manny Bates, who had 19 points along with five blocks.

Speaking of close games: Villanova narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Seton Hall Pirates 58-54. Forward Eric Dixon (19 points) and guard Caleb Daniels (18 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.

Their wins bumped Butler to 13-13 and the Wildcats to 12-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and Villanova clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 16 games against Butler.