Who's Playing

Butler @ Villanova

Current Records: Butler 13-13; Villanova 12-13

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Friday Butler sidestepped the Xavier Musketeers for a 69-67 victory. Butler's center Manny Bates looked sharp as he had 19 points in addition to five blocks.

Speaking of close games: Villanova came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, sneaking past 58-54. Forward Eric Dixon (19 points) and guard Caleb Daniels (18 points) were the top scorers for Villanova.

Butler is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 13-13 and the Wildcats to 12-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Butler and Villanova clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 16 games against Butler.