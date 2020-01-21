How to watch Villanova vs. Butler: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Villanova vs. Butler basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler @ Villanova
Current Records: Butler 15-3; Villanova 14-3
What to Know
The #9 Villanova Wildcats have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #13 Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Finneran Pavilion. Villanova is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the Connecticut Huskies 61-55 on Saturday. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to F Jermaine Samuels, who had 19 points along with five boards, and F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who had 11 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the DePaul Blue Demons prevailed over Butler 79-66 on Saturday. The top scorer for Butler was G Kamar Baldwin (16 points).
Villanova is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Villanova against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Everything went the Wildcats' way against the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 75-54 victory. Will the Wildcats repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won six out of their last nine games against Butler.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Villanova 75 vs. Butler 54
- Jan 22, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Butler 72
- Mar 09, 2018 - Villanova 87 vs. Butler 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Villanova 86 vs. Butler 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Butler 101 vs. Villanova 93
- Feb 22, 2017 - Butler 74 vs. Villanova 66
- Jan 04, 2017 - Butler 66 vs. Villanova 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Villanova 77 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 10, 2016 - Villanova 60 vs. Butler 55
